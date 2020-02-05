Easy to use Discoverable Cockpit makes GNU/Linux discoverable. See your server in a web browser and perform system tasks with a mouse. It’s easy to start containers, administer storage, configure networks, and inspect logs. Designed & tested Cockpit is designed with your goals in mind. We also routinely test Cockpit with usability studies to make it work the way you’d expect. As a result, Cockpit gets easier to use all the time. Team-friendly Cockpit is friendly enough for those new to Linux and useful for seasoned admins too. Packages included Installing and running Cockpit is simple. It’s already included in most of the major distributions.

Integrated Plays well with others You can jump between a terminal and the web interface at any time. There’s even an embedded terminal in Cockpit. Keep using the command line, Ansible, and your other favorite tools and add Cockpit to the mix with no issues. A service started via Cockpit can be stopped in a terminal. Likewise, if an error occurs in a terminal, it’s also in Cockpit’s journal. Sign in like normal By default, Cockpit uses your system’s normal user logins and privileges. You don’t need to set up any special accounts. Network-wide logins are also supported through single-sign-on and other authentication techniques. Self-contained You don’t have to worry about setting up a webserver just to use Cockpit. Uses existing APIs Cockpit uses APIs that already exist on the system. It doesn’t reinvent subsystems or add a layer of its own tooling. Efficient Cockpit only uses memory and CPU when active. When inactive, there is no extra load on your server.

Glanceable System overview Immediately understand the health of your server. Cockpit’s overview page shows current statistics and the status of your system. Multi-server Monitor and administer several servers at the same time. Add new hosts and your main server will look after its buddies. Troubleshoot Fix pesky problems with ease. Diagnose network issues

Spot and react to misbehaving virtual machines

Inspect SELinux logs and fix common violations in a click